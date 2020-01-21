Martha Jane Porter Kiser Ion, 81, of Tylersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born on November 24, 1938, in Miola, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph and Anna Belle Moore Porter.

On March 12, 1955, she was married to David P Kiser Sr. who preceded her in death on March 14, 1974. After David’s passing, she was married to Raymond Ion, who preceded her in death on April 21, 1979.

Martha was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed raising her family. Spending time with her family, including her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, brought her the most joy.

She also enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and watching NASCAR.

Martha is survived by her children: Mary Anderson of Crown, David Kiser (Mary) of Lucinda, Betty Baumcratz of Lucinda, Edna Wolbert (Regis) of Lucinda, Charles Kiser (Carol) of Tionesta, Leitha Dolby (George) of Mahaffey, John Kiser of Leeper, James Kiser of Leeper, Emma Troup of Tionesta, Susan Edwards (Eric) of Knox, and Curtis Ion of Lucinda. Twenty-nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, two children Candida Joseph Ray Kiser, and Robert Lee Kiser, two grandsons, one great-grandson and three sons-in-law Rick Anderson, Michael Baumcratz and Michael Troup.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Faller Funeral Home, with Rev. Sam Wagner Associate Pastor Christ United Methodist Church, Franklin, presiding.

Interment will be in the Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Shippenville following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.