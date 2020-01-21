Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 20 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 77, Sheffield 49

Elk County Catholic 60, Kane 52

NTL

Austin 58, Northern Potter 46

Smethport 43, Oswayo Valley 33

Cameron County 64, Port Allegany 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Coudersport 74, Bradford 50

DuBois 70, Clearfield 58

West Shamokin 73, Karns City 47

Moniteau 51, Brockway 43

Keystone 56, A-C Valley 47

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 43, Kane 38

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 46, Brockway 37

Warren 40, St. Marys 35

Bradford 53, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 37

Union 41, Cranberry 38, overtime

Port Allegany at Ridgway – PPD to Jan. 25

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.