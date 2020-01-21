 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 20 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 77, Sheffield 49
Elk County Catholic 60, Kane 52

NTL

Austin 58, Northern Potter 46
Smethport 43, Oswayo Valley 33
Cameron County 64, Port Allegany 36

NON-CONFERENCE

Coudersport 74, Bradford 50
DuBois 70, Clearfield 58
West Shamokin 73, Karns City 47
Moniteau 51, Brockway 43
Keystone 56, A-C Valley 47

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 43, Kane 38

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 46, Brockway 37
Warren 40, St. Marys 35
Bradford 53, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 37
Union 41, Cranberry 38, overtime
Port Allegany at Ridgway – PPD to Jan. 25


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.