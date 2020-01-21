Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 20 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 77, Sheffield 49
Elk County Catholic 60, Kane 52
NTL
Austin 58, Northern Potter 46
Smethport 43, Oswayo Valley 33
Cameron County 64, Port Allegany 36
NON-CONFERENCE
Coudersport 74, Bradford 50
DuBois 70, Clearfield 58
West Shamokin 73, Karns City 47
Moniteau 51, Brockway 43
Keystone 56, A-C Valley 47
GIRLS
AML
Elk County Catholic 43, Kane 38
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois 46, Brockway 37
Warren 40, St. Marys 35
Bradford 53, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 37
Union 41, Cranberry 38, overtime
Port Allegany at Ridgway – PPD to Jan. 25
