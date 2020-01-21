C-L Reaffirms Football Cooperative Agreement with 6-2 Vote

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion-Limestone School Board with five new members reaffirmed the Clarion, C-L, and North Clarion Football Cooperative Agreement with a 6-2 vote at its January meeting.

(Photo by Kyle Yates www.facebook.com/YatesPhoto)

“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years; and after what we saw happened with the season and how the boys worked together and the number of kids that are playing today, it was the right move,” said Vice President Gary Sproul about reaffirming the remaining four years of the agreement.

Voting “Yes” to the motion were Sproul (Clarion Township); Rebecca Allison (Millcreek Township, Union Township, Corsica Borough); Joe Billotte (Clarion Township); Corry Bish (Millcreek Township, Union Township, Corsica Borough); Dave Eggleton (Clarion Township); and Kathy Henry (Limestone Township, Strattanville Borough).

Voting “No” were Nathaniel Parker (Limestone Township, Strattanville Borough) and Roger Powell (Millcreek Township, Union Township, Corsica Borough).

School Board President David Schirmer (Limestone Township, Strattanville Borough) was absent.

“Some people don’t understand that in this day and age with the expense and drop in the population, we’ve got to do what’s best for the kids,” said Sproul. “We’re spending a little more because of the start-up costs; but in the long run, we’re really not spending much more than we had our own program.”

Teamwork is an emphasis for the new board.

“We’re excited with our new board, and the meeting had a good discussion, and the meeting didn’t go on forever,” said Sproul. “We’re going to work as a team.”

Sproul also noted that the board for the first time appointed two students to serve as student representatives: Senior Samurah and Junior Lauren Jamison.

“This will allow them to see how local government works as student representatives on the school board,” said Sproul. “They will probably provide any information to the board that comes from the student council and will also sit at the table and be student members learning the process.”

In other action:

Hired Richard Cumpston as Management Information Systems Specialist (260-day Act 93 position), with a January 16, 2020 start date at a pro-rated annual salary of $25,000.00 for 2019-20, pending receipt of all required legal documentation.

Hired John Pozza as a part-time Paraprofessional (22.5 hours per week) beginning January 16, 2020, at a rate as defined in the Clarion-Limestone Support Professionals contract and pending receipt of all required legal documentation. Pozza will work with Cumpston on technology issues.

Approved the donation of mileage for board members to attend board meetings to purchase money orders for the top five students in each secondary class. “If there’s a tie or its even close, we give more than five,” said Sproul. “One year there was even ten. The board has done this for many years and is a tradition at C-L. The board members don’t take any mileage money, and they donate it back to the kids.”

Approved the following volunteers for the 2019-20 school year, pending receipt of all required legal documentation: Athletics: Rob Coull, Deena Love, and Colby Himes; and School: Nancy Bard, Kayla Grant, Virginia Karman, Christy Meterko, Vicky Rankin, Susan Reinsel, Steven Smail, and Marjorie Mary Frawley.

Approved Brad Frazier as an after school detention supervisor for the 2019-20 school year.

Approved a memorandum of understanding to the support professional contract for staff retirement purposes effective only through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Approved the extension of the deadline for professional staff resignation letters to be accepted no later than the regularly scheduled April 15, 2020 school board meeting.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.