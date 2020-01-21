Regency Commons: A New Place for Seniors to Live in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – In January of 2019, The Hudson Companies based out of Hermitage PA began construction on a new affordable senior housing facility located at 157 S. 5th Avenue in Clarion. This mid-rise building will consist of 42-units of independent living.
Regency Commons will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors age 62 and older that will serve the surrounding community in an ongoing effort to boost local affordable housing. This pet friendly senior living community accommodates a healthy lifestyle for seniors and includes a movie theater, fitness center, pet washing station, fireside gathering lounge, an innovation center with library, outdoor covered patio with fireplace, a large community room, free laundry on every floor, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern cabinetry with pantries, hardwood style floors, energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting, individual storage lockers, on-site parking, and more.
Clarion Borough was recently designated a Blueprint Community by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. The Clarion Blueprint Team sits at the center of Clarion’s revitalization strategy and has developed the comprehensive plan with a focus on capitalizing on the growth potential of Clarion University, continuing to foster and develop cultural experiences, providing technical assistance to small businesses, and building housing options for all residents of the borough.
There is significant need for Regency Commons as it allows seniors to stay in their community and socialize with other residents as they age in place. This strengthens the community and furthers the housing goal in the community’s comprehensive plan.
With widespread recognition that integrating housing and health services is critical for successful aging in place, Regency Commons offers a supportive service plan that will offer a scope of services for the needs of the residents. In addition, Regency Commons will collaborate with Primary Health Network and LIFE-NWPA (Living Independently For the Elderly – Northwestern Pennsylvania) to offer services leading to better health for seniors. These partnerships are in addition to the multitude of senior services being provided through the supportive service program with Clarion County Housing Authority as the Supportive Service Provider. Alongside of the supportive service providers, Regency Commons is professionally managed by NDC Asset Management, LLC in partnership with The Clarion County Housing Authority.
Today’s seniors tend to live active lifestyles, focusing on health and fitness, which is why the addition of an Innovation Center with Smart Classroom technology provides such an impactful opportunity for Clarion seniors. The Innovation Center is a Hudson Companies signature feature, designed to encourage lifelong learning and to enhance the lives of tenants. This Innovation Center will allow residents to stimulate their mental health and collaborative interaction with other residents. The center will allow residents to tap into an endless variety of programs, webinars, and classes to foster fun, educational enrichment opportunities. Hudson has partnered with Thiel College and Clarion University to bring a distance learning program to Regency Commons. Using the advanced technology in the center, the residents will be able to fully participate and expand their knowledge in a wide variety of topics.
Regency Commons will not only bring residents an affordable housing option, but it will bring a new investment to a long-term vacant property and help bolster an essential residential corridor that connects I-80 to the borough. With the walkability of the location, residents will have easy access to Main Street Clarion, a short six (6) minute walk, promoting the local economy and environment.
Residents and the community will be positively impacted through green building design and sustainable concepts incorporated into Regency through National Green Building Standards.
Regency Commons is leasing now! If you are interested in learning more, go online to www.regencycommons.com or call 814-226-8910.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.