Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Chicken Pot Pie Special Today

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 11:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

pot-pieRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a CHICKEN POT PIE special today Tuesday, January 21.

Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for the following delicious specials:

  • Tuesday, January, 21st- Chicken Pot Pie
  • Wednesday, January 22nd- Alfredo
  • Thursdayday, January 23rd- Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parm. or Roast Beef
  • Friday, January 24th- Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
  • Saturday, January 25th- French Dip Sub
  • Sunday, January 26th- Turkey

korner fish

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and deserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

korner cinnimon rolls

korner ice cream

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-w-logo_10112019


