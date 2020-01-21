Sandra L. Walsh, 62, of Oil City, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born December 13, 1957, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Wesley A. and Barbara Jankowski Janke.

After graduating from high school in Cleveland, she enlisted in the US Air Force where she served for 15 years as an Avionic Systems Technician, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

In 2005, she moved with her son to Oil City.

Sandra was Catholic by faith and attended St. Stephen Church.

An animal lover, she took care of many stray cats around town.

Surviving are a son, Frederick A. Walsh of Oil City; a brother, Wesley A. Janke and his wife Sue of Cleveland; two sisters, Kimberly Marressa and her husband Tony of Cleveland, and Cindy Fisher; and a nephew, Joe Janke and his wife Carri of Cleveland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Janke.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, from noon to 2:00 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded by the VETS Honor Guard at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

