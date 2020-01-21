Specials Offered Every Day at The Liberty House Restaurant
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Specials are offered every day of the week at The Liberty House Restaurant in Clarion.
The restaurant, located in the VFW building on Liberty Street, is open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
A breakfast buffet is also served on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Restaurant Manager Kathye Wagner told exploreClarion.com that they serve a full and varied menu, but each day there is a featured special, as follows:
– Tuesday – Wings
– Wednesday – All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti
– Thursday – $2.00 off steak dinners, 8 oz. or 12 oz. Delmonico steak
– Friday – Fish, beer-battered or broiled haddock
Most lunches include one side, and patrons get to choose two of the following sides for most dinner options:
– French fries
– Sweet potato fries
– Mashed potatoes
– Onion rings
– Mashed sweet potatoes
– Baked sweet potatoes
– Baked potatoes
All options are also available for carry-out. If you order ahead, you can pull up to the building, and they’ll bring your order out to you and collect your money, so you never have to get out of your car — a perfect option during snowy weather.
If you’re a wing-lover, Tuesday is your day at The Liberty House.
A day that you may not want to take the carry-out option is on Wednesdays when the special is All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti.
From 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. the all-you-can-eat special is available for $6.00 a plate. That price includes tomato sauce, meatballs, and garlic toast. A salad is available for $1.50.
If you’re a steak lover, try Thursday’s special, Delmonico steak. It comes with two sides. The special price is $2.00 off the regular price: a 12 oz. steak for $11.00 or an eight oz. steak for $9.00. The steak special runs all day.
Friday is for fish lovers.
Patrons can also choose from the regular menu that includes their popular broasted chicken.
The chicken is also available in a meal-deal for $19.00. It includes:
– Eight pieces of chicken
– A quart of mashed potatoes
– A pint of gravy
– A quart of coleslaw
– Four biscuits
Looking for a place to take your valentine next month?
The Liberty House has a special for that.
Kathye is still finalizing the menu, but dinner for two will include an appetizer, soft drinks, a choice of entrées and side dishes, as well as a dessert. If your valentine isn’t available, they offer a single price.
Credit cards and cash are accepted, but no checks.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
