Stubblefield Named Penn State Wide Receivers Coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin announced Taylor Stubblefield as wide receivers coach Sunday.

“We are excited to have Taylor, Georgia and Jagger join our Penn State family,” Franklin said. “Taylor has a strong familiarity with the Big Ten Conference. He was an elite wide receiver as an All-American at Purdue, setting NCAA, Big Ten and school receiving records, some of which he still holds today. He will bring his passion and knowledge to our young wide receiver room. Taylor has a wide range of experiences as a coach, both at the college and professional levels. Taylor really separated himself during the interview process and we are thrilled about the future of our wide receivers under his guidance.”

“It’s a great honor to join Coach Franklin and the Penn State football family,” Stubblefield said. “As a product of the Big Ten, I embrace the magnitude of coaching at one of the premier programs in the nation and in one of the most accomplished conferences in all of college football. My family and I are fired up to call State College home.”

A consensus All-American wide receiver as a player at Purdue, Stubblefield was most recently the wide receivers coach at the University of Miami. He helped the Hurricanes to the Independence Bowl in 2019.

Prior to his time at Miami, Stubblefield spent two seasons at the Air Force Academy where his receivers averaged 17.7 yards per reception during that span. Marcus Bennett finished his career averaging 21.6 yards per catch, which was fifth in Falcons history.

The native of Yakima, Washington was the wide receivers coach for the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Toronto Argonauts in 2016 and was at Utah from 2014-15. Toronto wide out Kenny Shaw posted a 1,000-yard season with 77 receptions under Stubblefield’s guidance.

During the 2013 season as the wide receivers coach at Wake Forest, Stubblefield mentored Michael Campanaro to second-team All-ACC honors with 67 receptions for 803 yards and six touchdowns.

Stubblefield also had coaching stops at New Mexico (2012), Central Michigan (2011), Illinois State (2009-10), Eastern Michigan (2008) and Central Washington (2007). While at CMU, he coached three third-team All-Mid-American Conference receivers in Titus Davis, Courtney Williams and Cody Wilson. Davis also earned Freshman All-America accolades from Phil Steele.

While at Illinois State, Stubblefield led Eyad Salem to first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as he set the school records for receptions in a season with 92 catches.

As a player, Stubblefield was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver, as a senior in 2004. He finished his career with an NCAA-record 316 receptions and ranked second in Big Ten history with 3,629 yards. He still owns the Big Ten record for career receptions, while his NCAA receptions record stood until 2011. Stubblefield also holds the Purdue record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 16 in 2004. He led the Big Ten in receptions twice during his four-year career. Stubblefield earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior and first-team accolades as a senior. He was inducted into the Purdue Hall of Fame in 2015 and named to the Sun Bowl’s 75th anniversary team.

After graduating from Purdue with his degree in organizational leadership and supervision, Stubblefield played professionally with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams, as well as the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Stubblefield and his wife, Georgia, have one son, Jagger.

