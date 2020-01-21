 

Union Girls Rally Past Cranberry in Overtime

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Maggie Minick Union RossettiSENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Rallying from a six-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter, visiting Union beat Cranberry, 41-38, in overtime.

(Photo: Maggie Minick scored eight points in Union’s overtime win at Cranberry Monday. Photo by Chris Rossetti)

After being tied at halftime, 21-21, the Golden Damsels trailed 31-25 going to the fourth quarter after Kaia Dean and Ava Ferringer each scored four third-quarter points for Cranberry.

But behind a balanced scoring output in the fourth quarter that saw five players combine to score 12 points, Union forced overtime with the game tied at 37.

The Golden Damsels then got an overtime basket from Dominika Logue and two free throws from Hailey Kriebel to outscored the Berries 4-1 in the extra session and get the win.

Logue led a balanced scoring effort for Union with 10 points while Maggie Minick added eight and Keira Croyle and Kriebel seven each. Logue completed a double-double with 10 steals while adding six assists.

Ferringer had a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds for Cranberry with Dean adding eight points and eight boards and Kaylie Bruce eight points.


