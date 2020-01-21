Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be Safety oriented and show positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer Retirement, Health and Life Insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm or submit application via link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

Multiple Positions

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1(814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits: sign on bonus, paid vacations & holiday, weekly direct deposit, medical, dental, new trucks, 401k, home on weekends.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Life Skills Worker II in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88 per hour

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for a $1000 Sign-On Bonus.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Apply online at HERE.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Mental Health Worker in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $14.55 – 23.40 per hour

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.)

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor Assistant in Marienville, PA.

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08

Compensation Bonus (if applicable):

Equal Opportunity Employer.

This position qualifies for $1000 Sign on Bonus and $5000 Student Loan Repayment

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Apply online at HERE.

Automotive Mechanic

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Mechanic.

This position includes state inspections, oil changes, general maintenance, and assisting the Head Mechanic.

This could also include towing and service calls.

A valid driver’s license and state inspection license is required.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Automotive Estimator

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an automotive estimator.

An appraiser’s license is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred.

Gatesman Autobody is looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits are available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, and weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Service Coordinator III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator III positions for their PIC (Protective Intake Crisis) Unit which is located at 1 Dale Avenue in Franklin, PA.

Starting salary: $15.55/hr. They provide to full-time employees sign-on and retention bonuses, employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours.

Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 01/15/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has an opening for a Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift.

Job Summary:

The purpose of this position is to become proficient at inspection, diagnosing, adjusting, repairing and maintaining heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light; medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly non-exempt position will work under direct supervision of Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile equipment.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed, including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work non-traditional hours including day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel is required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must have a valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer State Inspection License

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must have some knowledge and competency in each of the following: troubleshooting techniques, hydraulic principles and systems, power and drive train principles, machine electronics, cutting and welding processes, fuel systems.

Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer one year of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Preferred Mack Brakes – PM Service

Preferred Hydraulics

Preferred CDL

Preferred PA Inspection

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop or field environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to wear all required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

Hairstylist (Cosmetologist or Barber)

George’s Barber Shop

Join our team at George’s Barber Shop, located on Main Street in Clarion.

Now hiring a hairstylist (Cosmetologist or Barber)

Apply within at 607 Main Street Clarion or send resume to casbarber22@gmail.com



Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has an opening for a 2nd Shift Field Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work with direct and indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild minor system failures on mobile equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular travel to regional job sites is required.

May require periodic travel and overnight stay outside of region.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Valid drivers license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in each or working to become proficient in a majority of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Engine Electronics

Hydraulics

Machine Electronics

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Work in shop or field environments with exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, noise, confined spaces and inclement weather conditions.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

General Manager

Clarion Domino’s

Clarion Domino’s is now hiring a General Manager.

Job Responsibilities and Duties

As the General Manager you are responsible for overseeing all business functions of the store. This includes all cost controls, inventory control, cash control and customer relations. You must set the example. You must follow ALL policy and procedures 100% of the time and expect the same from your crew.

In addition: Staffing, Paperwork, Cost Controls, Cash control, Food management, Scheduling, Perfect Image and adherence to standards, Great Customer Service, Attendance & punctuality, Transportation to/from work, Store cleanliness, Marketing, Profitability.

Essential Functions/Skills

Must have the ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide accurately and quickly (may use calculator).

Must be able to make correct monetary change.

Verbal, writing, and telephone skills to take and process orders. Motor coordination between eyes and hands/fingers to rapidly and accurately make precise movements with speed.

Ability to enter orders using a computer keyboard or touch screen.

Navigational skills to read a map, locate addresses within designated delivery area.

Must navigate adverse terrain including multi-story buildings, private homes, and other delivery sites while carrying product.

Exposure To

Varying and sometimes adverse weather conditions when removing trash and performing other outside tasks.

Sudden changes in temperature in work area and while outside.

Exposure to cornmeal dust.

Cramped quarters including walk-in cooler.

Hot surfaces/tools from oven up to 500 degrees or higher.

Varying and sometimes adverse weather conditions when delivering product.

Requirements

Must be at least 18 years old

Pizza experience preferred but not required (we provide on the job training)

Must have valid driver’s license

Reliable transportation to and from work

45-49 hours per week

Benefits

Salary plus bonuses

Health Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid vacation

Free food

Apply in person at 865 East Main St, Clarion, PA 16214 or submit resume to glights7779@gmail.com

Multiple Positions at Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank is accepting applications for multiple positions.

Senior Credit Analyst

SUMMARY

The Senior Credit Analyst provides expert support to the Bank’s lending function along with facilitating key loan portfolio management objectives. This position performs highly technical credit and financial statement analysis utilized in the underwriting of new commercial loan requests, renewals of open-end commercial lines of credit, and ongoing financial reviews for the Bank’s most complex customer relationships.

This position also advises the Senior Credit Officer in the use of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority. The Senior Credit Analyst may also be granted a certain level of Joint Credit Officer Loan Authority from the Board of Directors. This position also offers expert advice and guidance to the documentation and credit services area within the Corporate Banking Department.

A secondary function of this position is to perform various loan portfolio management processes including preparation of the Bank’s ALLL, monthly Board of Director loan information reports, classified loan administration, various concentration and stress test analysis, along with other necessary portfolio management directives.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Baccalaureate Degree in Business/Finance/Accounting

5 years of bank credit analyst experience

Excellent proficiency with computers and office software

Excellent analytical and problem solving abilities

Strong verbal communication and business/technical writing skills

High degree of initiative

Must be well organized and able to handle multiple projects and tight deadlines

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to see and adjust visual focus, to use hands to handle objects and/or tools, to sit, to stand, to talk and to hear. The employee is occasionally required to walk and lift up to 15 pounds.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: Knox

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

SUMMARY

Provides exceptional customer service. Represents the bank to customers through accurately and efficiently processing a variety of transactions. Expands existing and develops new customer relationships by cross-selling and referring bank products and services. Utilizes sales and referral skills to ensure customers’ needs are met. Provides assistance and responds to customer questions and concerns.

JOB DUTIES

Provides excellent customer service, which includes the prompt acknowledgment of customers and maintaining a friendly and courteous disposition; ensures that customers are satisfied with all transaction requests; maintains a professional image.

Completes customer transactions including cashing checks, receiving deposits, distributing withdrawals, processing transfers, accepting loan payments, redeeming savings bonds, and cashier’s checks, completing stop payments, etc.

Initiates discussion to determine customer needs; explains the features and benefits of various types of products and services.

Expands customer relationships by suggesting and selling additional products and services based on customers’ needs through a variety of cross-selling techniques; refers customers to appropriate staff when necessary.

Promotes the sales and service culture in conjunction with corporate objectives; actively participates and provides input in weekly sales meetings.

Achieves and/or exceeds established performance and personal production goals.

Meets and/or exceeds required referrals of Farmers National Financial Services investment products and services.

Complies with all regulatory and bank policies and procedures; completes all required training and demonstrates acquired learning by consistently achieving required test scores.

Maintains thorough knowledge of the features and benefits of all retail banking products and services; demonstrates acquired knowledge by consistently achieving required test scores.

Adheres to all operational policies and procedures.

Responds to questions from customers regarding retail bank products and services; receives and resolves routine customer issues; researches customer inquiries.

Balances teller drawer daily; balances ATM as needed; balances and verifies vault as needed.

Provide assistance as needed to Head Teller and CSR; perform Head Teller and CSR duties as required.

Participates in and promotes a teamwork atmosphere in the branch.

Participates in community activities as needed to generate visibility and contact for the bank.

Promotes the vision of Farmers National Bank.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Part Time Teller

Part Time

Location: East Brady

The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton is seeking a Part-Time Teller.

SUMMARY

Provides exceptional customer service. Represents the bank to customers through accurately and efficiently processing a variety of transactions. Expands existing and develops new customer relationships by cross-selling and referring bank products and services. Utilizes sales and referral skills to ensure customers’ needs are met. Provides assistance and responds to customer questions and concerns.

JOB DUTIES

Provides excellent customer service, which includes the prompt acknowledgment of customers and maintaining a friendly and courteous disposition; ensures that customers are satisfied with all transaction requests; maintains a professional image.

Completes customer transactions including cashing checks, receiving deposits, distributing withdrawals, processing transfers, accepting loan payments, redeeming savings bonds, and cashier’s checks, completing stop payments, etc.

Initiates discussion to determine customer needs; explains the features and benefits of various types of products and services.

Expands customer relationships by suggesting and selling additional products and services based on customers’ needs through a variety of cross-selling techniques; refers customers to appropriate staff when necessary.

Promotes the sales and service culture in conjunction with corporate objectives; actively participates and provides input in weekly sales meetings.

Achieves and/or exceeds established performance and personal production goals.

Meets and/or exceeds required referrals of Farmers National Financial Services investment products and services.

Complies with all regulatory and bank policies and procedures; completes all required training and demonstrates acquired learning by consistently achieving required test scores.

Maintains thorough knowledge of the features and benefits of all retail banking products and services; demonstrates acquired knowledge by consistently achieving required test scores.

Adheres to all operational policies and procedures.

Responds to questions from customers regarding retail bank products and services; receives and resolves routine customer issues; researches customer inquiries.

Balances teller drawer daily; balances ATM as needed; balances and verifies vault as needed.

Provide assistance as needed to Head Teller and CSR; perform Head Teller and CSR duties as required.

Participates in and promotes a teamwork atmosphere in the branch.

Participates in community activities as needed to generate visibility and contact for the bank.

Promotes the vision of Farmers National Bank.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring staff to fill positions at the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or at the YMCA Member Service Desk.

Full-Time Property Manager

The YMCA is hiring a full-time Property Manager to oversee all building maintenance and housekeeping operations. The position is 35-39 hours per week. Applicant must have a background in facility maintenance, construction, or related field. This is a management position.

Responsibilities include security, budgeting, equipment maintenance and ensuring a culture of cleanliness and safety. Experience in managing HVAC, pool operation, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and mechanicals are important.

As a member of the leadership team, responsibilities include membership development, risk management, building supervision, annual giving campaigns, and attending YMCA functions. This position is responsible for modeling, teaching and exemplifying core values, which are inherent to the mission and purpose of the YMCA.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is December 20.

Part-Time Snow Maintenance

The Snow Maintenance Position is responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around YMCA building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve membership. Hours may vary depending on weather.

Apply in person at the Clarion County YMCA or submit an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA at jkelley@clarionymca.net. Application deadline is December 20.

Lifeguards: Part-time

The YMCA is hiring part-time lifeguards to work varying shifts at the Clarion County YMCA. Schedules are flexible. Lifeguard training is available. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

To apply, submit an application to Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or by email to jkelley@clarionymca.net. Deadline to apply is January 2, 2020.

EVERY position positively impacts others at the Y – JOIN US, WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

2nd Shift, Shop 2 Mechanic

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is looking to hire a 2nd Shift Mechanic.

Job Summary:

Inspect, diagnose, adjust, repair, and maintain heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light, medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly, non-exempt position will work under indirect supervision from the Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile and stationary equipment.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment which requires a commercial drivers license for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Leaders and Equipment Operators concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Safely use welding and flame-cutting equipment to perform welding duties.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work alternate hours including Day shift, Saturdays and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies.

Work under indirect supervision.

Mentor SSE personnel as directed.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Valid Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class A CDL with HazMat and Tanker endorsements.

Must meet company minimum standards for drivers.

Class B state inspection license.

Prefer Class A state inspection license.

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must be competent in or working to become proficient in each of the following: Troubleshooting techniques. Hydraulic principles and systems. Power and drive train principles. Machine electronics. Cutting and welding processes. Fuel systems.



Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer three years of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to obtain and maintain a current Medical Examiner’s Certificate as stated in 49 CFR 391.43(h)

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to bend, kneel, or squat to reach repair areas.

Ability to wear required personal protective equipment.

Apply @ https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minichs Towing and Recovery

Minichs Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County, and surrounding areas.

Minichs services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, perform collision repairs, and RV repair services.

Minichs provides towing /recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty and light duty vehicles 24/7.

Minichs Towing is looking to hire the following positions:

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

They repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

They are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply:

Fill out an application at,

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

No phone calls please.

Full-time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse for their Home Health team.

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfor@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

FULL-TIME Human Services Positions at The County of Venango

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) and Chore/Maintenance Worker III ($10.81/hr.).

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. We provide to full-time employees employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Service Coordinator III: You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Room 310, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Also, the position offers a $750 sign-on bonus upon employment and an additional $750 after one year of satisfactory performance in the position. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours.

Chore/Maintenance Worker III: During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 12/13/19.

Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com . Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Chef

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is hiring a chef.

Interested individuals should apply by stopping at Ramada’s front desk for an application and ask for either Elisha or Jenn for more information.

Ramada Bar and Grill Restaurant is located at 45 Holiday Inn Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Multiple Positions at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring for multiple positions.

YMCA MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Membership Coordinator will assist the Marketing & Membership Director and serve as a team leader, supervising all membership staff. Exemplary customer service skills are key to the position. Working with people of all ages and backgrounds is required. Supervision and training of staff, creating membership reports, implementation of membership procedures, interaction with customers, development of goals and strategies to motivate staff, implementation of promotions, programs and events to serve members, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment is required.

Administrative skills, including working with computer software is necessary. Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel are required. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 25 to 29 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA PROGRAM ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a YMCA Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in the areas of Aquatics and/or Sports Departments. Assistant will lead programs, teach or officiate youth sports, teach or assist with swim lessons, train staff, schedule, hire, manage volunteers and assist with other duties as needed.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports and aquatics programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 15-20 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

YMCA OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

The YMCA is hiring an Operations Assistant to work hand-in-hand with the YMCA Branch Director to carry out administrative duties including scheduling, letter writing, donation tracking, human resource management, email responses, requests for donations, mailings and other operations.

Applicant must be efficient in office related tasks including typing, Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Candidate will work well independently with ability to prioritize. Administrative experience is preferred. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained.

Position is 5-10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by December 11 to Jesse Kelley at jkelley@clarionymca.net.

