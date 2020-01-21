William (Bill) Lee Wills, 49, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020.

He was born in Clarion on November 20, 1970.

Bill was the son of Bud and the late Carolyn (Hemler) Wills, also the step-son of Gwen Wills; Bud and Gwen survive and live in Summerville.

Bill was the brother of Deanne (Mike) Huffman of Irwin and Lori (Paul) Gray of Brookville.

Bill was the uncle of Zac, Jordan, Isaac, and Ethan. Bill most importantly was a loving and supportive father to Kyle and Makenna Wills, both of New Bethlehem.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School. Bill owned Wills Contracting. He graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Clarion University.

Bill pursued funeral directing then later moved onto Contracting.

Bill was of the Protestant faith.

He was a great friend and a very unique guy. He was a hard-working, genuine man who was never afraid to tell you how it was.

In 2016, he was named the citizen of the year in New Bethlehem.

He loved cats and his “toys.” He also enjoyed riding his side-by-side and truck pulls.

Bill has such a kind soul he opened his home to people who needed it and would give the shirt off of his back to anyone.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St, Summerville, Pa.

A brief Time of Reflection Service will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home with Rex Munsee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Bethlehem Little League.

Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

