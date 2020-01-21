Wreaths Removed from Veterans’ Graves in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Volunteers from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the Civil Air Patrol met at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries in Clarion on Monday to remove more than a thousand wreaths from the graves of veterans.

(PHOTO: Volunteers gather more than 1,000 wreaths from veterans graves in Clarion)

The wreaths were placed on the graves on December 14 as part of Wreaths Across America, a tradition that recognizes the nation’s veterans. It began in Arlington National Cemetery, and it is now done across the country.

Noreen Shirey led the effort to have a wreath for the grave of each of the 1,037 men and women who wore a military uniform buried in the two cemeteries.

“It went well,” Shirey told exploreClarion.com. “All the kids that came out today and gave up their day off school. They had them all gathered up pretty quickly.”

Not for a minute while raising the $15.00 per wreath did she doubt that Clarion residents would come forward to make sure all of the veterans were honored. That made her proud of the community.

“Today is almost sad that it’s over,” Shirey said as she watched the last of the wreaths loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

The wreaths were taken to her farm where they will remove the wire and then dispose of the greens. Shirey said that she might leave them for the deer to eat.

While the 2019 effort has come to an end, Shirey is already looking ahead to 2020.

“There will be 15 new locations in Clarion County participating for 2020. Rimersburg already has all thousand wreaths they need to be sponsored,” Shirey explained.

Knox is also gathering sponsorships; two cemeteries are entirely sponsored, and most of a third cemetery covered, as well, according to Shirey.

To donate to the Clarion Wreaths Across America effort, visit the Wreaths Across America Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries Facebook page, or search for a cemetery in your town.

Participants can designate a wreath for a specific grave or donate for any veteran.

Wreaths will again be placed on those graves on December 19, 2020.

“We have lots of new interest, which is great. We’re going to be going full-scale next December,” Shirey said.

