A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light southeast wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain before 2am, then rain and snow. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Snow. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

