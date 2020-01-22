AWP Lays Off Employees Following Devastating Fire at Marble Sawmill

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny Wood Products (AWP) located in Marble has announced the layoffs of almost 90 employees.

According to a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, AWP has laid off 87 employees at the Marble location effective January 7, 2020.

While the layoffs may not come as a surprise following the devastating fire that did major damage to the Marble sawmill in Washington Township, Clarion County, on January 4, it is actually the second round of recent layoffs for the Marble location.

John Crites, president of AWP, previously told exploreClarion.com that one shift at the Marble sawmill had already been laid off in November due to the pinch put on the lumber industry by tariffs.

Calls to AWP following the most recent layoffs were not immediately returned.

Between the layoffs and the ongoing investigation into the fire, the future of the Marble sawmill remains uncertain.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart, of the Ridgway-based State Police, the fire at AWP that began around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, originated in an area inside the structure, on division two of the building.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

While the point of origin of the fire has been determined, Trooper Stewart said the cause is still under investigation and will most likely take some time to determine.

The damage is currently estimated at $3 million, but Trooper Stewart noted the first estimate may be conservative, and damage could be as much as $5 million.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter, it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

