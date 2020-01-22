Boys’ Hoops: Union Falls to Cranberry

SENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Matt McQuaide exploded for a game-high 34 points to lead Cranberry past Union, 66-57.

(Photo of Matt McQuaide of Cranberry. Submitted photo)

J.T. Stahlman added 20 points for the Berries. Preston Forrest hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points and Cameron Russell netted five.

Truman Vereb paced the Knights offense with three 3-pointers and 17 points in the loss. Caiden Rainer netted 12 points and Karter Vogel chipped in eight.

