Bruce C. Dailey, 88 of Cochranton, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born, April 27, 1931, in Canal Township, he was the son of Murl and Thelma Walters Dailey. He married Betty Ann Eckel on February 5, 1955, and she survives.

He was a 1949 graduate of Franklin High School and for 72 years he raised livestock on the family farm.

Bruce also worked at several area sawmills, owned and operated his own milk delivery service, worked at the former Amalie Refinery in Franklin and finally at the Polk Center until his retirement in 1991.

Bruce was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Cochranton, the Franklin Moose and the Utica Lions Club, and a lifelong member of the Utica Fire Department. He was also very active as a Venango County 4H leader, Venango County Fair Board Member, Cochranton Community Fair Board Member, Penn State Extension Advisory Board, and a member and officer of the Sheep and Wool Growers Association.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his four children, Daniel M. Dailey and his wife Terry of Chambersburg, Maribeth Thomas, and husband Alan of Meadville, Debra Ann Deeter of Utica, and Christine R. Barthel and husband Ralph of Magnolia, TX. A sister, JoAnn Yarnell of Utica, 10 grandchildren, Aaron Dailey (Katie) of Pittsburgh, Mark Dailey of Shermans Dale, Laura (Ross) Zambanadi of North Carolina, Lindsey Thomas and fiancée, Wes Abrhams of Tampa, FL, Allison Thomas of Houston, TX, Paula (Brian) Leonhardt of Cranberry Township, Barbara (Dan) Tolla of Orwell, OH, Rebecca Deeter of Utica, Zachary (Missy) Barthel of Cochranton and Katie Barthel of Magnolia, TX. 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Jean, a brother, Murl (Alan) Dailey and a son in law, Paul Deeter.

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 s. Franklin St., Cochranton on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00m Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Cochranton. Burial will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bruce’s name to the Venango County 4H, C/O Penn State Ext., 867 Mercer Rd., Franklin PA 16323.

