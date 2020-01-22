Burns & Burns Associates Offers Community Free Way to Save on Prescription Drugs
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. of Clarion has a way for residents to save on prescription medications for themselves and their pets – and the program is free.
Burns & Burns Executive Vice President Alexis Burns told exploreClarion.com they are now a part of a program called WellRx. It’s a prescription savings card that offers instant savings at the register on brand name and generic prescriptions or medications. The savings can potentially be as much as 80%.
Burns admits that she was a bit skeptical, initially.
“At first, I thought that just seems too good to be true,” she recounted. “However, WellRx is paid by the drug companies, so that’s how we’re able to provide this value-added service to our community.”
Residents can pick up a WellRx card at Burns & Burns or download an app to their phone.
“It’s for all age groups,” Burns said. “It can be used by younger individuals, as well as people on Medicare. They can use the WellRx in addition to their insurance card, their Medicare card, or if they don’t have insurance, they can use it. It’s for all walks of life.”
Burns says she tried it out herself.
“It was really easy,” she said. “I downloaded the app and typed in the ID number, which is “Burns” and then I typed in my prescription.”
“It was able to give me how much that drug would be at different pharmacies.”
The app even provided a picture of the pill, so she could be sure she had the right item.
Anyone with questions about WellRx, how it works, or how they can use the card or app can call Burns & Burns at 1-800-672-7144, or stop by one of the company’s office locations.
The card or the app can be used in the doctor’s office to determine the price of the drug at various area pharmacies, so customers can choose the lowest cost option. Using WellRx may, in some cases, provide a price lower than insurance or medicare.
It’s valid for medications prescribed to your pet, as well.
Since Burns & Burns offers medical insurance, Burns said she knows that prescription drugs are the most significant portion of health insurance usage.
“We thought this is one way we could ease that burden on individuals,” she said.
For more information about Burns and Burns Associates, Inc. and their insurance services, please visit www.burnsandburns.com, call 814-226-8041, or stop into a local office.
Burns & Burns has offices in the following locations:
– 859 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
– 309 Elm Street, Tionesta, Pa.
– 201 East Market Street, Clearfield, Pa.
– 57 Rear Main Street, Bradford, Pa.
– 3123 W. 12th Street, Suite. A, Erie, Pa.
– 18959 Park Avenue Plaza, Meadville, Pa.
– 114 West South Street, Mercer, Pa.
– 4025 Wilmington Road, New Wilmington, Pa.
– 301 Hickory Street, Warren, Pa.
