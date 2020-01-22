Community Learning Workshop Reopens for Spring with New Activities and Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Community Learning Workshop re-opened for the spring on Tuesday, January 21. Local K-12 students and adults from Clarion and surrounding areas are invited to use the workshop’s free services.

The workshop – located at 505 Main Street in Clarion – is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3:15 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

In addition to one-on-one homework help; tutoring in specific subjects; educational programs; access to computers; and computer literacy training, this spring the workshop and its enthusiastic staff will provide a monthly newsletter, weekly themed crafts, daily vocabulary and geography enrichment, as well as an affirmation trail for students and community members to pass on positive messages about the Clarion community.

The workshop is also beginning a project, Clarion Stories, where community members, both adults and children, will tell and share their unique stories about their experiences in Clarion.

Evening programs this spring will include a Spanish Language workshop, an American Sign Language workshop, and a “Sports” Team Read Night where kids can meet and read with Clarion University athletes for a variety of teams.

In partnership with IU5, the workshop also provides free adult education and GED assistance during the morning hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. For more information on the adult classes, interested adults can call 1-800-461-6711 or go to www.iu5.org.

For more information about the Community Learning Workshop, contact their NEW email address, LearningWorkshop@clarion.edu and/or their Facebook page 537Clarion. The workshop’s phone number is 814-297-8315.

