Featured Local Job: Fiscal Operations Officer I

Venango County is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Fiscal Operations Officer I for their Human Services Fiscal Department.

Position involves handling the fiscal operations of assigned County Human Services programs by developing and maintaining accurate accounting records.

Starting salary: $16.70/hr. Competitive benefits package including employer-paid individual coverage for medical and dental and employer-paid family vision coverage. Excellent pension plan.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

Candidates must successfully pass an interview. During the interview process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered for this position. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by the deadline listed below. Late applications will not be considered. County applications are also available at and must be returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 01/31/20. Job qualifications and job summary are available online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.