Girls’ Hoops: Lauer Leads Keystone Past VC; Clarion Tops ACV; C-L Gains Win

OIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Emily Lauer led a trio of double-digit scorers as Keystone left with a 54-16 road victory over Venango Catholic.

(Photo of Keystone’s Emily Lauer)

Lauer had a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers offense. Maddie Dunlap netted 11 points while Jozee Weaver added 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Hope Winger paced the Lady Vikings with eight tallies and seven rebounds in the loss.

CLARION 56, A-C VALLEY 33

FOXBURG, Pa. – Kait Constantino and KK Girvin combined for 36 points and helped visiting Clarion top A-C Valley, 56-33.

Constantino led the Lady Cats offense with 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals while Girvin had a game-high three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Jordan Best grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Mia Sherman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to pace the Lady Falcons offense in the loss.

MONITEAU 68, FOREST AREA 20

TIONESTA, Pa. – Ashlyn Pry had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, as visiting Moniteau rolled past Forest Area, 68-20, at West Forest.

Kristen Auvil hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Haley Pry had 11 points and six steals while Kaitee Chesonis recorded a career-high 10 points.

Megan Clow and Jessica Wagner each had six tallies to pace Forest Area in the loss.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 50, KARNS CITY 31

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Francis Milliron went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line and finished with 19 points to lead Clarion-Limestone past visiting Karns City, 50-31.

Kendall Dunn added 12 points for the Lady Lions and went 8-for-10 at the line. Maddy Wenner netted eight points and Anna Kennemuth chipped in five.

Emma Johns paced the Lady Gremlins with 10 points in the loss.

