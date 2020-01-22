Karen I. Flannigan, of Oil City, PA. , died Monday, Jan. 20, 2019 at UPMC-Hamot.

Born in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Gerald & Isabelle McCauley Irwin.

She was married to Daniel G. Flannigan, he survives.

Karen had worked in food prep at the school district for many years.

She enjoyed horseback riding, painting portraits and still life.

Karen was always a cooker and a looker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Kristy & Dean Erich, Dan & Mary Flannigan, Zac Flannigan, and Jennifer Gold.

She is also survived by friends Sandy & Stan Grzasko, Connie Holowell, and Shirley Swires.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Ian McElrath, Presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurses Association or to Venango Catholic High School.

