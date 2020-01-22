Man Accused of Assaulting Child Who Refused to Eat Dinner Due in Court Tomorrow

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Falls Creek man who was charged following an investigation into a Childline report of suspected child abuse is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court on Thursday.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Kevin Brian Bortz is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in mid-November at a residence in Falls Creek Borough.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:47 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, Trooper Osborne of the DuBois-based State Police was assigned a Childline report of suspected child abuse and neglect.

The Childline report was related to an incident between Kevin Brian Bortz and a known juvenile that occurred on November 12 at a residence in Falls Creek Borough.

Trooper Osborne interviewed the juvenile at an area school on November 14. According to the complaint, the juvenile reported Kevin Brian Bortz got angry with him because he did not want to eat his dinner. Bortz then allegedly grabbed the juvenile by the back of the neck and struck him with an open hand.

The complaint notes the juvenile had a large bruise on the left side of his cheek and neck. Photographs of the victim’s injuries were captured and logged as evidence.

Around 3:30 p.m., Trooper Osborne met Bortz and the juvenile’s mother. According to the complaint, when questioned, Bortz stated the juvenile was “acting out” about eating his dinner. Bortz said things then “got heated” and he struck the juvenile about three times on the cheek/neck area.

Bortz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 4:00 p.m. on November 14.

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.