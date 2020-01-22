Maryann Louise Detrie, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born November 6, 1943, and raised in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late, Marshall B. and Mary E. (Kilgore) Rossman. She was one of two daughters born to her parents; her sister, Carol Evelyn Rossman also preceded her in death.

On June 12, 1964, Maryann married the love of her life, Gerald DeWayne Detrie, where they spent over 55 wonderful years together; he survives her.

From 1970 to 1988, Maryann spent most of her time working as a Nursing Assistant for Northwest Regional Medical Center.

A love for the Lord and a woman of great faith, Maryann believed in doing the most good for people, whenever she could. She was known for extending a helpful hand to those in need and enjoyed the good company of her friends, whether it be at her church, Christ United Methodist, or at the Women of the Moose #669. She also enjoyed watching live plays and listening to music.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Maryann will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Sam Wagner, associate pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Maryann will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; to the Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

