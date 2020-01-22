Clarion County to Host Annual National County Trail Celebration Set for August 5-8

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There is a lot of walking and activities scheduled for August when the Clarion County Chapter of the North Country Trail Association hosts the annual North County Trail Association (NCTA).

(PHOTO: David Galbreath and Susan Giering)

Susan Giering and Dave Galbreath, of the Clarion County NCTA Chapter, announced the plans for the August 8-15 event at this week’s meeting of the Clarion Rotary Club.

“The North Country Trail stretches through eight states, is longer than the Appalachian Trail, and is one of 11 national scenic trails,” said Galbreath.

Designated by Congress in 1980 the trail highlights scenic, historic, and cultural resources and northern communities. The trail has been built and maintained by volunteers and is America’s longest hiking trail, 5,000 miles plus once complete. The trail is marked by blue blazers and the official NCT emblem.

“The planning committee met yesterday as we continue to work on the details of the event,” said Giering. “Most of our scheduling is confirmed. Information for the NorthStar will be sent out February 1 to the national office. We have toured the housing facility and are quite pleased with it. The only thing is that we need to stress that while the cost is a low $25.00 per night, no linens are provided, and each room for two does, however, has its own bathroom. The dining facility has been revisited and is on board. We are working on sponsorships, and as of today, we have $4,000.00 committed while waiting on many more responses.”

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/ClarionCountyChapterNCTA/ or www.NorthCountryTrail.org.

The schedule for Clarion event includes the following:

Monday: A three day, two night hike.

Tuesday: Overnight canoe trip and landowners reception.

Wednesday: Registration and meet with hike leaders.

Thursday: PA Woodmobile, five hikes total, bike, petroglyphs presentation, writers workshop, petroglyphs tour, and paint and sip.

Friday: Six hikes total, bike, tour in Franklin, scripture rock presentation and tour, stained-glass class, Millcreek coalition presentation, trail construction four hours on Friday and four hours on Saturday, photo workshop, camping along Superior, Clear Creek Park sustainability fair, and firefly presentation.

Saturday: Five hikes total, children’s day in the woods, Geocaching beginner and in the woods, Cook Forest mussel research program, mushroom presentation and foray, NPS roundtable, NCT roundtable, and trail protection.

