Say What?! World’s Largest Snickers Bar Unveiled in Texas

WACO, Tx. – Candymaker Mars Wrigley set a new Guinness World Record by producing a massive Snickers bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds.

The company said the Snickers bar, unveiled Thursday at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, measures 12 feet long, 24 inches high and 26 inches wide.

