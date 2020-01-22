Senator Scott Hutchinson Announces Reelection Bid; Wants to ‘Continue Fight for Taxpayers’

OIL CITY, Pa. – Scott Hutchinson announced recently that he would be seeking re-election to a third term as State Senator in the 21st District to “continue his fight for the common-sense values of rural northwestern Pennsylvania.”

“As State Senator, my top priority has been to provide a strong voice for the hard-working families, small businesses, and taxpayers of our region,” said Hutchinson in a release issued Tuesday. “I have always put people before politics, which is why I support fiscally responsible budgets, promoting our core industries that provide good-paying jobs; quality education for all students; and government reforms to protect taxpayers.”

“As Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I am committed to a pro-growth tax policy and the limited government principles that made our country great – and that enable working families and the small businesses that create jobs to keep more of their hard-earned income” Hutchinson continued. “In this time of budgetary challenges, we must keep our focus on priorities like education, economic development, Rural healthcare, and public safety.”

Hutchinson stressed, “I will also continue to focus my efforts on helping to improve the state’s jobs climate by fighting excessive and unnecessary regulations. Allowing our manufacturing businesses to flourish, as well as developing our homegrown energy and forest products industries, are important components of our future economic vitality. Pennsylvania has an incredible opportunity to become energy independent and an economic powerhouse.”

As a legislator, Hutchinson has been a leader in the effort to strengthen Rural Healthcare and reform the State’s welfare system. He is an active member of the Public Health and Welfare Committee, where he “works hard to help provide necessary programs to help those citizens in need at a price taxpayers can afford,” according to the release.

“It is critical that we get welfare spending under control to preserve benefits for those who are truly needy,” said Hutchinson. “Welfare waste, fraud, and abuse take money away from families who desperately need assistance to get back on their feet.”

“Also, our aging population needs access to health care near to home. We can’t unduly burden healthcare providers, particularly our small Rural hospitals, with one-size-fits-all regulations that can put them out of business. They are already uniquely challenged financially.”

“Although our communities continue to be tested in many ways, I believe that my experience and ability will help us to effectively rise to meet all challenges,” Hutchinson concluded. “Making Pennsylvania more job-friendly, prosperous, and a safe place to raise a family continues to motivate me.”

Hutchinson was born and raised in Oil City, where he still resides with his wife, Mary Beth. The 21st District includes all of Venango, Clarion, and Forest Counties, and large portions of Warren and Butler Counties.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.