SPONSORED: Get a Custom Trailer from J&J Trailer Sales Just in Time for Spring
Order you new Car Mate trailer from J&J Trailer Sales today to ensure delivery by Spring!
There are many options available when purchasing a trailer.
Talk to a sales consultant at J&J to customize a trailer to fit your needs!
Options Include:
Prime 1 Bike Package-
Includes Pingel Wheel Chock, 4 tie downs, Rear stabilizer Jacks, 1 LED Dome Light, 2 Wall Vents, Aluminum Wheels, White Vinyl Walls, and Anti-Skid
Extra Height-
You can get extra height in all models of Car Mate Trailers. Extra height comes in increments of 6”. Extra Height trailers are perfect for all side by sides! Design your trailer to fit the height you’ll need!
Contractor Package-
Includes 6” Extra Height, Reinforced Flat Roof, 2 Vents, 2 LED Dome Lights w/ Switch, 110V 15 AMP Inlet, 110V Duplex Wall Receptacle, Ladder on Draw board, Aluminum Ladder Racks.
110V Light Package (30 and 50 AMP available)-
Includes 6/12 Circuit Breaker Box, 3- 4’ LED Lights, 2 110V Wall Receptacles, 1 110V Wall Switch
Color Options-
Car Mate offers 11 different colors to choose from. Stand out with bright colors such as Red, Orange, or Yellow! Or you can go classic with a sharp looking silver color!
With over 8 pages of options, J&J along with Carmate are sure to build the perfect trailer for you!
Stop in at J&J to order your trailer, today!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.