State Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft of Over $4K at Home Depot

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are seeking information on a retail theft that occurred this morning at Home Depot in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, two black men entered the store and retrieved a shopping cart, placed a trash can in the cart, and proceeded to the electrical aisle. Once there, they loaded up $4,200.00 worth of GFCI outlets and proceeded to leave the store. When an employee attempted to block their exit, he was shoved away forcefully by one of the actors.

The actors fled in the below pictured pickup east on US Route 322 toward Walmart.

The suspects attempted to return the merchandise to a store in Ohio later in the day.

The investigation continues.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

