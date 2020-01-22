Taste of Talent Vocal Competition Looking for Competitors

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Audition packets for Franklin’s 8th Annual Taste of Talent Vocal Competition are due by May 13.

(Photo: Last year’s Taste of Talent co-winners Joni Zacherl, of Clarion, and Joey Lillard, of Oil City. Photo by G.C. Kline’s Photography)

The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor the Annual Taste of Talent Vocal Competition this summer at Bandstand Park in Downtown Franklin. The competition is open to individual soloists ages 16 and up.

Competitions will be held on Wednesdays, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, and July 22 at 7:00 p.m. Semi-Finals will take place on Saturday, August 1, at 7:00 p.m., and the finals will be held Sunday, August 2, at 4:00 p.m., immediately following A Taste of Franklin Festival.

The winner of the competition will receive $1,000.00 sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Prize monies totaling $200.00 ($100.00 cash and $100.00 in Franklin retail gift certificates) will be awarded to the three semifinalists. There will also be some additional prizes presented to semi-finalists by the Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union.

The Taste of Talent competition has been a huge success with audiences of 800 to 1,400. Competitors are quite popular and in demand in performing venues.

The Taste of Talent Application packet is available at www.franklinpa.gov Festival/Events Tab, call 814/437-1619, ext. 123, or email: rbeith@franklinpa.gov.

