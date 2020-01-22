Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 21 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Ridgway 59, Curwensville 18
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Huntingdon 72, Clearfield 56
NON-CONFERENCE
Cranberry 66, Union 57
GIRLS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30
Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11
Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13
D9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43
NTL
Galeton 20, Smethport 18
Coudersport 52, Oswayo Valley 22
Port Allegany 58, Austin 22
Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Keystone 54, Venango Catholic 16
Clarion 56, A-C Valley 33
North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56
St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23
Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20
Clarion-Limestone 50, Karns City 31
