Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 59, Curwensville 18

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Huntingdon 72, Clearfield 56

NON-CONFERENCE

Cranberry 66, Union 57

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30
Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11
Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43

NTL

Galeton 20, Smethport 18
Coudersport 52, Oswayo Valley 22
Port Allegany 58, Austin 22
Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Keystone 54, Venango Catholic 16
Clarion 56, A-C Valley 33
North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56
St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23
Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20
Clarion-Limestone 50, Karns City 31


