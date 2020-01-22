Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 59, Curwensville 18

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Huntingdon 72, Clearfield 56

NON-CONFERENCE

Cranberry 66, Union 57

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 44, Brockway 30

Johnsonburg 43, Sheffield 11

Ridgway 30, Curwensville 13

D9 LEAGUE

Punxsutawney 58, Brookville 43

NTL

Galeton 20, Smethport 18

Coudersport 52, Oswayo Valley 22

Port Allegany 58, Austin 22

Otto-Eldred 47, Northern Potter 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Keystone 54, Venango Catholic 16

Clarion 56, A-C Valley 33

North Clarion 70, Redbank Valley 56

St. Marys 59, Clearfield 23

Moniteau 68, Forest Area 20

Clarion-Limestone 50, Karns City 31

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.