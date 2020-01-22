Two People Busted on Cocaine Charges in Knox Area Due in Court Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals accused of possession of cocaine in Beaver Township are due in court today.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Donteill M. Grant, of Boardman, Ohio, and 25-year-old Monet Marie Evans, Hubbard, Ohio, are both scheduled to stand for hearings in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas today.

Grant is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $40,000.00 unsecured bail.

Evans is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on one felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Court documents indicate Evans pleaded guilty to the above charge on December 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Evans is currently free on a $10,000.00 surety posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from a controlled buy of cocaine arranged by CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team).

Details

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, June 21, 2019, a CNET detective was in contact with a Confidential Informant (C.I.) who stated that he/she could purchase an ounce and a half of cocaine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, from Donteill M. Grant known to the C.I. as “T Man” in exchange for $3,800.00 in U.S. currency.

The CNET detective met with the C.I. and obtained photographs of text messages between the C.I. and Grant. The C.I. advised Grant that he/she had $3,800.00, and Grant agreed to meet the C.I. on Canoe Ripple Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, to deliver cocaine and pick up the money, according to the complaint.

According to the C.I., Grant usually drives a rental vehicle and is a black male with short hair. The C.I. also advised that Grant sometimes brings his girlfriend along with him to meet with the C.I.

Chief William H. Peck IV, PSP Clarion, PSP Troop C Vice, Clarion Borough Police, the C.I., and the CNET detective left a secure location in the Clarion area and traveled to Canoe Ripple Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 7:00 p.m. The C.I. rode in the back seat of the detective’s undercover vehicle.

The C.I. and Grant communicated via text messages, and it was learned that Grant was driving a gray Dodge Durango.

When Grant arrived at the meeting location, officers approached the Durango, and a sandwich bag containing approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine was in plain view on the lap of the female who was in the passenger’s seat. The cocaine was packaged in two separate sandwich bags inside another sandwich bag. The female passenger was identified at Monet Marie Evans.

Grant was in the front driver’s seat of the Durango. A search incident to the arrest of Grant was conducted, and $1,474.00 cash was located in his front left pocket. Chief Peck asked Grant who the cocaine belonged to, and Grant advised that it was not his and that he wanted a lawyer, the complaint states.

Grant and Evans were transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

At 9:38 p.m. Evans was read her Miranda Rights. She stated that she rode to Clarion County with Grant because she knew that he had to meet someone to pick up the money.

Evans denied knowing that Grant was delivering drugs and advised that as soon as the police came towards the Durango, Grant threw the bag of cocaine on her lap, according to the complaint.

Three Apple iPhones were also located inside of the Durango and seized as evidence.

Grant was arraigned at 1:15 a.m. and Evans was arraigned at 1:30 a.m. on June 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk.

Grant’s bail was set at $100,000.00 monetary, and Evans bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

Evans was released on Monday, June 24, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman and Grant was released on Tuesday, July 2, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.