Woman Faces Charges for Theft of Over $90K from Elderly Mother

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old woman is facing felony charges following an investigation into the theft of over $90,000.00 from her elderly mother.

Court documents indicate 49-year-old Dina Marie Graff, of Harrisville, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (four counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (four counts)

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)

The charges stem from an investigation into a reported theft.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 10, 2019, Sergeant Heller, of the Polk Borough Police Department, received a complaint from a known woman who is the power of attorney for her mother. The woman stated a large sum of $200,000.00 that her mother received in 2015 had been embezzled and was down to only $5,000.00 now.

Sergeant Heller then met with the known woman and her other sister who is also power of attorney for their mother. During the meetings, the women produced various documents including a signed Durable Power of Attorney dated July 29, 2010, signed by the victim and the two women, as well as doctor’s records from December 2017 showing the victim’s declining health included dementia. The women also provided financial records of the victim’s accounts.

According to the complaint, the financial records showed that $80,575.94 was transferred to Modern Muscle Car and various checks were also written from the account that the two powers of attorneys, the two known women, had not written.

The complaint notes the two women reported their other sister, Dina Graff, had access to the victim’s checkbook.

Sergeant Heller gathered all of the information and met several times with Assistant District Attorney Peasley.

On August 2, Sergeant Heller also applied for and was granted a search warrant for the victim’s financial records from the victim’s bank.

According to the complaint, those records confirmed a wire was sent at 12:10 p.m. on May 18, 2017, in the amount of $80,572.94 from the victim’s account to Modern Muscle Cars in Florida.

The records also confirmed transactions the following checks from the victim’s account:

Check 4283 to Graff’s husband’s company in the amount of $5,000.00 on May 9, 2017

Check 4282 to Dina Graff in the amount of $5,000.00 on May 9, 2017

Check 4321 to Graff’s daughter in the amount of $1,500.00 on February 21, 2018

Check 4478 to Graff’s daughter in the amount of $450.00 on July 11, 2018

Check 4467 to Graff’s daughter in the amount of $1,000.00 on July 27, 2018

Check 4397 to Graff’s daughter in the amount of $500.00 on August 10, 2018

Sergeant Heller then applied for and was granted a warrant for sales records related to the May 2017 wire transaction from Modern Muscle Cars in Florida.

On November 22, 2019, Sergeant Heller received the bill of sale from the business which showed the money was used for a black 2018 Sundowner that was sold to Graff’s husband and son as co-owners.

The complaint notes records from the victim’s bank showed that Graff was only a signer for the victim’s accounts from April 2, 2019, to July 16, 2019, and had no previous rights to the accounts.

According to the complaint, Sergeant Heller also spoke with a known individual who had previously cared for the victim. The individual reported being present when Graff had the victim sign her name to blank checks.

Graff remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

