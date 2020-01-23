A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 42. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Rain before 5am, then rain and snow. Low around 33. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers before 7am, then snow showers likely between 7am and 8am, then rain and snow showers likely after 8am. High near 39. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Snow showers. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

