A-C Valley’s Orton Scores 1,000th Point in Win Over Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – With a fastbreak layup with 30.1 seconds left in the third quarter, A-C Valley junior Levi Orton became the 15th player in school history to score 1,000 career points, and the visiting Falcons went on to beat Clarion, 68-56.

Orton, who needed 17 points coming into the night to hit 1,000 career points and finished with 21, joins his dad, Tim Orton, as the only father-son duo in the 1,000-point club at A-C Valley. He now has 1,004 career tallies. Tim Orton scored 1,265 career points while graduating in 1984. Orton is the first A-C Valley player to hit the 1,000-point mark since Ryan Bartley scored 1,442 in a career that ended in 2013.

“I’ve been working hard,” Orton said. “I was hoping it was going to pay off. In the end, it all does.”

Orton said joining his dad is quite an honor.

“Ever since I saw his name up there when I was a little kid, I was like I want to be up there with him,” Orton said.

Listen to Orton’s full postgame interview.

A-C Valley head coach Tony McGarvey said Orton’s worth ethic and dedication are one of the reasons he has reached 1,000 points in his junior season.

“He is the most dedicated kid I’ve ever seen,” McGarvey said. “He comes in year-round. He works hard. My hats off to him. This was definitely well deserved and an awesome accomplishment.”

The milestone came in the midst of a 23-5 run for the Falcons, who used the spurt to erase a 36-31 deficit and take a 54-41 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve kind of been in a little bit of a rut, so we wanted to get out of it,” McGarvey said. “Tonight was the night we needed to make a statement because tonight we’re back into conference games.”

It was Orton’s second consecutive fastbreak layup and gave A-C Valley a 45-39 lead at the time. Orton then beat the third-quarter horn with a 3-pointer that extended the lead ot 48-39.

Eddie Stevanus added 15 points and five rebounds in the win while Russ Carr hit three 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 14 points.

McGarvey said it was nice to see Carr, who had scored nine total points in his past eight games, breakout Wednesday night.

“We joked in one of the timeouts,” McGarvey said. “I told him welcome back. It is long overdue. He started off the first couple of games this year scoring 10 points or so, but he kind of just disappeared off the scorebooks. But, he couldn’t have shown up a better time.”

Clarion, which used a 16-9 second-quarter advantage to erase a 20-18 deficit at the end of the first quarter and take a 34-29 halftime lead, was paced by Cal German’s 19 points with 10 of those coming before halftime.

Skylar Rhoades added 10 points and seven rebounds, Nick Frederick had nine points and nine boards and Hunter Craddock contributed nine points – eight in the first half – and five rebounds – four offensive boards – for the Bobcats.

In addition to his dad and Bartley, Orton joins Sean Foust (1,632 points), Allan Eaton (1,559 points), Dave Sherman (1,424 points), Dave Miloszewski (1,229 points), Vince White (1,225 points), Randy Collier (1,176 points), Jake Mechling (1,168 points), Patrick Shirey (1,137 points), Rick Foust (1,098 points), Brandon Kriebel (1,068 points), John Marron (1,061 points) and Jesse Morrison (1,041 points) in giving A-C Valley the most 1,000-point scorers in District 9 history.

A-C VALLEY 68, CLARION 56

Score by Quarter

A-C Valley 20 9 19 20 – 68

Clarion 18 16 7 17 – 56

A-C VALLEY – 68

Levi Orton 8 2-2 21, Eddie Stevanus 7 1-6 15, Austin Cratty 0 0-0 0, Broc Weigle 0 0-0 0, Cole Dehart 0 0-0 0, Tanner Merwin 5 0-0 11, Russ Carr 5 1-1 14. Totals 27 6-13 68.

CLARION- 56

Cal German 8 2-2 19, Beau Verdill 1 0-0 2, Kyle Porciello 1 0-0 2, Hunter Craddock 3 3-4 9, Josh Craig 2 0-0 5, Skylar Rhoades 5 0-0 10, Nick Frederick 2 4-4 9. Totals 22 9-10 56.

Three-pointers: A-C Valley 8 (Orton 3, Carr 3, Penny, Merwin). Clarion 3 (German, Craig, Frederick).

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.