Boys’ Hoops: Higgins, Walters Lead North Clarion Past Redbank Valley; Keystone Gets Win

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Matson Higgins and Devon Walters combined to score 42 points to help visiting North Clarion beat Redbank Valley, 66-44.

Higgins hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points while adding six assists and Walters hit six triples and finished with 20 points.

Jacob Bauer and Drew Gatesman each chipped in eight points in the win for the Wolves with Gatesman also grabbing eight rebounds.

Bryson Bain’s 16 points led Redbank Valley while Chris Marshall scored 13 points and Owen Magagnotti eight.

KEYSTONE 74, VENANGO CATHOLIC 21

KNOX, Pa. – Twelve different players scored to help Keystone roll past visiting Venango Catholic, 74-21.

Logan Sell, Isaak Jones and Andrew Lauer each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers with Sell’s 10 being a career high, while Troy Johnson added eight points and five assists, Brandon Pierce nine points on three 3-pointers, Alex Rapp eight points and Colin Say four points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Burda paced Venango Catholic with a game-high 12 points.

MONITEAU 62, FOREST AREA 47

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Ethan McDeavitt scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, as Moniteau rallied past visiting Forest Area, 62-47.

The game was tied at 36 at the end of the third quarter before the Fires took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

But behind McDeavitt, who was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch, the Warriors were able to rally for the win.

McDeavitt completed a double-double with 10 rebounds and added seven assists and seven steals.

Kyle Pry added 13 points in the win with Nate Tack chipping in 11 points and Gage Neal eight points and nine rebounds.

Franklin Meals led Forest Area with 18 points with Jullian Gillenwater adding 17 and Noah Burke nine.

