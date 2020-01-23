Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Chocolate Angel Food Cake

A drizzling of rich chocolate glaze adds an elegant touch to this delicious dessert!

Glazed Chocolate Angel Food Cake

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups egg whites (about 10 large)

1 cup cake flour

2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons half-and-half cream

Directions

~Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.

~Preheat oven to 350°. Sift flour, one cup sugar, and cocoa together twice. Add cream of tartar, vanilla, and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, two tablespoons at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until stiff glossy peaks form. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time.

~Gently transfer to an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest oven rack until top springs back when lightly touched and cracks feel dry, 40 to 50 minutes. Immediately invert pan; cool completely in pan, about one hour. Run a knife around sides and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate.

~For glaze, in a microwave, melt chocolate chips with cream; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake.

