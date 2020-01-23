Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson Brings Re-Election ‘Vision 2020’ Tour to Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson Jr. brought his re-election effort to Clarion on Wednesday.

Thompson, a Republican, was first elected as to the seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District in 2008.

About 50 people came out to hear Thompson present what he is calling his “Vision 2020, Building on Success” tour to announce his candidacy.

He joked that when he made the stop in Punxsutawney, he saw his shadow, meaning another two-year term for him. He added that since the shadow was extra-large, that indicated another four-year term for President Trump.

Thompson talked about how much he enjoys spending the time he’s not in Washington traveling the more than 11,000 square miles of the 15th Congressional District. Much of that district is rural. He represents that district as a senior member of the house agriculture committee.

“Actually, I’m in a position to make history in Congress. If I can earn re-election, and the Republicans take back the majority because that’s a part of determining who gets the chairmanship, I am in a position to make history in Congress,” he explained.

“I could be the first member of Congress from Pennsylvania ever to chair the full Agriculture Committee.”

At Thompson’s appearance at the Ramada Inn in Clarion, he spoke of successes and issues in suburban areas such as Clarion. He mentioned local successes being hardwood factories and trade work; the need for trade work employees is growing, and he is looking forward to the future in trade fields.

A big issue that he sees most in suburban areas is addiction. Thompson stated that there are resources available at every level, so how do we, as a community, get ahead of this?

“Addiction is stealing lives, futures, our economy, and our workforce – how do we prevent this and turn it around?” He went on to question.

He also talked about the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, as a boon to farmers, especially dairy farmers.

“Dairy is something I work on almost each and every day,” said Thompson. “I work on trying to expand the dairy markets.”

While he is optimistic about the future markets for dairy farmers, he did note that several family dairy farms are no longer around to reap the benefits.

Thompson also spoke favorably of the Phase One China Deal as far as trade goes.

“China normally buys an average of $24,000,000.00 worth of dairy products annually,” he said. “That doubles, to $50,000,000.00 that they will be purchasing under that agreement.

“It’s great for dairy. It’s great for corn, soybeans, and hogs. It’s great for commodities across the board.

“It is great for manufacturing. It takes the first steps toward protecting intellectual property.”

Thompson touted his nearly 30 years of experience working in the non-profit community health field for helping him be successful in Congress.

“I still exercise the lessons I learned serving people facing life-changing disease and disability. You have to be able to bring together a team. I don’t think any one party or any one person has a corner on the best ideas. I encourage everyone to come to the table and see how working together; we can come up with great solutions.”

At the conclusion of his event, Glenn “GT” Thompson asked for the community to do two things.

First, he asked for the public’s vote. In order to be re-elected, he needs everyone to cast a vote in his favor.

Second, he asked for the community to support him and his campaign, attend functions and events, and participate in the petition process.

Thompson also made a stop at The Wanango Club in Reno.

The Pennsylvania Primary Election is April 28, 2020.

