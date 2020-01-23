Deas and Callen Rally C-L Boys to Overtime Win at Karns City

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Down 13 in the third quarter, visiting Clarion-Limestone rallied to knock off Karns City, 76-69, in overtime.

(Photo of C-L’s Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Lions trailed by nine, 37-28, at halftime before getting down 13 early in the third quarter.

But C-L rallied within five, 53-48, by the end of the third quarter thanks to six points apiece from Deion Deas and Hayden Callen.

The Lions rally continued in the fourth quarter with Deas hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter, Callen scoring six fourth-quarter points while also hitting a 3-pointer and Curvin Goheen adding five points to tie the game at 65 at the end of regulation.

Callen actually had a chance to win the game with about four seconds left in regulation, but his inside shot was off the mark.

Karns City then got a desperation heave from Micah Rupp from just inside halfcourt at the horn, which was also off the mark.

In overtime, C-L took control scoring nine of its 11 points from the free-throw line with Callen going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and Braden Rankin going 3-for-4 to score his only three points of the game.

Karns City lost star point guard Chase Beighley to an ankle injury with two minutes left in overtime. The Gremlins were down three at the time, and Beighley, who finished with a game-high 34 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists, was fouled on the play.

With Beighley injured, Cole Sherwin took the free throws but missed both, and C-L pulled away from there.

Deas led C-L with 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals with Callen recording a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking three shots. Goheen chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and three steals with Jordan Hesdon adding nine points.

Ethan McElroy chipped in 10 points for Karns City, which played its fourth straight game without Nathan Waltman, while Caiden Corbett added 10 points and Eric Booher seven. Rupp had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with two points.

