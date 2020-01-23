Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Staff, Members Honor MLK With Day of Service

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Forty-three Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps staff and members from Clarion, Venango, and Mercer Counties joined forces to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day “on” not “off “of service.

Volunteers from Mustard Seed Ministries, the Oil City Vineyard Church, and AmeriCorps members and staff focused on three service projects in Oil City, Venango County.

Volunteers spend the day helping to bring a home renovation project in collaboration with Bridge Builders Community Foundation near to completion with painting, window cleaning, and prep to replace a bathroom floor.

The second project included assisting the Free Methodist Church of Oil City with clean-up and painting as a result of broken pipes in order to keep the church open for AmeriCorps youth after school and summer programs which also serves as a community outreach facility for many community groups.

The final project was the second of two MLK Day collaborations with Mustard Seed Ministries to assist with the renovation of rooms to open a second homeless shelter.

The first homeless shelter was started as a 2018 MLK Day of Service; the shelter has provided shelter and service for 85 individuals since its opening in Franklin, Pa.

Monday’s AmeriCorps members and volunteers spent the day helping with demolition and installation of drywall set to open in Oil City. Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members also assisted with serving lunch for volunteers and participants in celebrations held in Erie, Pa.

