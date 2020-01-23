Marvis A. Hoover, 87, of Franklin died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

A daughter of Lester E. and Elizabeth Clark Sterrett she was born in Sligo on September 1, 1932. She was a graduate of Clarion High School. After her children were in school she received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Clarion University.

On September 9, 1950, she married Robert H. Hoover, he preceded her in death on March 18, 2014.

Moving was a major factor in her life, living in various towns in western Pennsylvania. While in Salisbury she was active as a Brownie leader, her time in Marienville was as a mother and student. In Blairsville, she was active in the First United Methodist Church and completed many craft projects for family and charitable causes. In Franklin, she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

She began her teaching career as a kindergarten teacher in Brookville and retired as the elementary school librarian in Homer City.

Many of her grandchildren are the proud owners of an elaborate stuffed character doll made by Gram. Her two favorite weeks of the year were Hoover Beach Week and Camp Gram Week.

Surviving are her four children: Dennis (Sharon) Hoover of Franklin, Diane Hoover of Erie, Karen Henry of Mesa, AZ, Jon Hoover of Lincoln University, PA. Her grandchildren Rob (Jodi) Hoover and Tom (Martha) Hoover of Franklin, Eric (Stephanie) Henry of Mesa AZ, Stan (Kelly) Hoover of Camp Hill, Emily (T.J.) Thompson of Mesa, AZ, Michelle (Eric) Knoll of Mohnton, Adam Hoover of Lincoln University, and Adam (Traci) Guthrie of Franklin; great-grandchildren Ben, Keegan, Genna, Marek, McKenna, Lindsey, Macavin, Mia, Jocelyn, Natalie, Emma, Harper, Bryce, and Camden complete her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Alice Reid, a brother Robert Sterrett, son-in-law Rick Henry, daughter-in-law- Debra Hoover, and great-grandson Hudson Knoll.

Visitation for “Marvelous Marvis” as she was known at Sugar Creek Station will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Gene Lenk, nephew of Marvis, officiating.

Interment will be made in Mount Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

