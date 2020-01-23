 

Oberlander Announces $100,000 in Ag Grants to Dairy Producers

Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

51223918_2613391725354414_560961211764572160_nHARRISBURG, Pa. – Two state grants worth a total of $100,000.00 will allow two local ag producers to innovate and grow the dairy industry in the 63rd District

“The dairy industry has faced its fair share of struggles in recent years, and that affects every family and consumer across the state,” PA State Representative Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) said.

“That’s why I am happy that recent state budgets have invested in important ag programs to help our dairy producers. And those budget dollars are coming home to help local dairy producers with the announcement of two area grants.”

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Financing Agency approved two local recipients for its Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program. They include Henry Farms of Knox LLC, located in Ashland Township, and AbbyK’s LLC of Mahoning Township. Each will receive $50,000.00 to help with capital improvements at their dairy operations.

Specifically, the Henry Farms grant will be used to establish a milk processing facility in the township and specialize in pasteurizing, homogenizing and bottling its own A2/A2 protein-based milk. The state grant will be put toward the total project cost of just over $120,000.00.

In Mahoning Township, AbbyK’s LLC will purchase and install milk processing equipment on a family dairy farm that has been in operation since 1971. The milk will be processed into various products to be sold at a retail farm store and online. That total project is estimated at just under $60,000.00.

“I’m pleased that these local farmers are seeking out special state programs to allow them to innovate their operations and give area residents more local options for their food,” Oberlander continued.

“Agriculture is a major part of our local economy, and these grants are good investments in our communities.”


