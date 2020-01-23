Rodriguez Lifts Clarion U. Men Past Bloomsburg

CLARION, Pa. – A career-high 28 point performance by Stevan Rodriguez propelled the Clarion men’s basketball team over Bloomsburg 86-76 in Tippin Gymnasium.

There was little to separate the teams in the first stanza, but Clarion seized the energy and momentum, dominating

Bloomsburg in a confident second-half display. With this win, Clarion improves to 4-14 and 3-9 in the PSAC, while Bloomsburg is now 7-11 and 4-8 in the PSAC.

The early minutes were dominated by Clarion’s Jordan Agyemang, as he scored the Golden Eagles’ first nine points while snagging seven rebounds in the opening 6:00 minutes of action. After a Rodriguez layup pushed Clarion’s lead to eight, Bloomsburg came storming back on a 12-2 run to pull ahead 21-19 with eight minutes remaining in the first half. Ky Mauras poured in seven points for the Huskies in their rally.

The remainder of the first half was equally balanced, with both teams turning up the pace and quality of their play. Kaison Branch got hot for the Golden Eagles, scoring nine points in the back end of the first half, but Mauras countered with 11 first-half points of his own. The third Aaron Hilzendeger three of the half put the Golden Eagles up by four at the three-minute mark, the largest lead by either team in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

Agyemang, Branch, and Hilzendeger led Clarion with nine points each in the first half. Hilzendeger went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, while Branch shot 4-for-9 from the field. Agyemang also added seven rebounds.

The Bloomsburg offense was driven by Mauras, who had 12 points and two assists in the first half. Travis Elmore also added seven points and three boards for the Huskies.

Agyemang started the second half with the same explosiveness that he brought to the first, scoring a quick three points to go into double figures. The back-and-forth pace continued early in the second half until a three-point play by Godspower Ojide and a long three by Branch put Clarion up by eight halfway through the second half. Solid bench play was key for the Golden Eagles, as Mason Mraz, Ojide, and Rodriguez sparked the Eagles’ second-half charge.

A three by Bloomsburg’s Ethan Houston cut the lead down to five, but Clarion answered with a long three from Cottrill that fired up the crowd and the Clarion bench to regain the momentum.

During the final three minutes of the contest, Rodriguez took over the game, scoring the last nine points for the Golden Eagles to ice the game down the stretch. Rodriguez’s run transformed a 77-70 Clarion lead into a final 86-76 scoreline, securing the win for the Golden Eagles

Rodriguez posted a career-high 28 points, scoring 23 of those points in the second half. Rodriguez raked in six rebounds. Branch had 14 points and five assists, while Agyemang provided 12 points and seven rebounds. Cottrill also dished out a team-high eight assists.

Bloomsburg had a solid 23 point performance from Mauras, while Peyton Mortellite and Elmore chipped in with nine-point efforts for the Huskies.

Clarion looks to continue the hot streak against IUP on January 22, with tip-off slated for 7:30. The Golden Eagles will then play at California before returning home to face Seton Hill on February 1.

