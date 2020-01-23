Say What?!: Alaska Man Flees Into Shed to Escape Moose

ANCHORAGE, Al. – An Alaska family’s home security camera was recording when a man barricaded himself in a shed to escape an approaching moose.

The video shows Curtis Phelps taking the trash out earlier this month when a large bull moose wanders onto the Anchorage man’s property.

