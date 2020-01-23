SPONSORED: Book Your Event at the Historic Haskell House
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for a last minute wedding venue for 2020 or planning ahead for 2021? Look no further than The Haskell House.
The Haskell House is now booking for the 2020 and 2021 wedding seasons.
With a historical background, The Haskell House pulls at the heartstrings of Clarion County natives, young and old.
In the past, this building held Haskell’s Furniture Store, Arnold’s Big Store, a funeral home (caskets were made in the basement), and most recently, Clarion County Probation.
The building is long-standing at 500 Main Street, Clarion – what is known to be the busiest corner in Clarion County.
“Building a premier event venue in one of Clarion’s oldest buildings will add a classic touch to Main Street, and the town as a whole,” said The Haskell House co-owner, Jake Bauer. “We have found several historical items during demolition that we would like to preserve in one way or another.”
From the original brick exposed on the walls, to the original tin ceilings, to the original wooden staircases, there is a little bit of history throughout the entire building.
“Multiple inquiries and bookings have been from couples that grew up in Clarion, then moved away for work, but want to come back to their roots to get married and celebrate,” said Coordinator Lexis Twentier. “That is what we are really pushing – elegant, hometown weddings with a piece of Clarion’s history.”
For more information on how to book an event at The Haskell House, visit The Haskell House on Facebook, email: thehaskellhouse@gmail.com, or text/call: 814-227-8054.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.