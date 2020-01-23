SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Taking Valentine Sweets Orders, Hosting Sip & Paint, and More!
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern in Leeper is taking Valentine Sweets orders, hosting a Sip & Paint event, and offering a Valentine’s Day dinner special.
Vanessa at Vince’s Tavern is taking Valentine Sweets orders.
Order by private message, or forms are available at Vince’s.
Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials
– Land & Sea – 8 oz. filet medallions paired with colossal shrimp
– Choice of side and salad
or…
– Homemade Lasagna
– Salad
– Vince’s homemade bread
Sip & Paint at Vince’s
Vince’s is hosting a Valentine’s Night for couples or singles!
The event is on February 14 at 9:00 p.m.
An appetizer table of finger foods, dips, sweet treats, and more will be provided.
A wine table will also be available.
Angelo will be at the event to instruct the class.
The cost is $35.00 for singles and $60.00 for couples.
Please register here.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern’s Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.