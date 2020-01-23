 

SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Taking Valentine Sweets Orders, Hosting Sip & Paint, and More!

Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Valentine'sLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern in Leeper is taking Valentine Sweets orders, hosting a Sip & Paint event, and offering a Valentine’s Day dinner special.

Vanessa at Vince’s Tavern is taking Valentine Sweets orders.

Order by private message, or forms are available at Vince’s.

Sweets
 

pretzels

Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials

 

– Land & Sea – 8 oz. filet medallions paired with colossal shrimp
– Choice of side and salad
or…

– Homemade Lasagna
– Salad
– Vince’s homemade bread

Sip & Paint at Vince’s

 

Sip and Paint

Vince’s is hosting a Valentine’s Night for couples or singles!

The event is on February 14 at 9:00 p.m.

An appetizer table of finger foods, dips, sweet treats, and more will be provided.

A wine table will also be available.

Angelo will be at the event to instruct the class.

The cost is $35.00 for singles and $60.00 for couples.

Please register here.

Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.

For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern’s Facebook page here.


