State Police Calls: Child Endangerment, Fraud

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to the following calls:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Clarion-based State Police assisted Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) with a report for concern of the welfare of a child at a residence on Faust Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

According to Trooper Hotchkiss, the incident occurred between October 1, 2019, and January 9, 2020.

Police say the child is currently in the care of the child’s grandmother while the investigation is ongoing.

Fraudulent Check

Franklin-based State Police have identified two suspects caught on video cashing a fraudulent check at a local bank.

According to a release issued Tuesday by Trooper Haun, an investigation into the theft of $3,371.39 from a bank in Cranberry Township, Venango County, was initiated on January 21.

Trooper Haun said two suspects entered the bank on November 16, 2019, at 2:24 p.m., and cashed a fraudulent check to obtain the funds.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were identified using video surveillance from the bank.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.

