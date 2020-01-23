Venango County Woman Apprehended Following Escape from Allegheny County Corrections Center

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have apprehended an Oil City woman who escaped from an Allegheny County corrections center.

According to a published article on KDKA CBS Pittsburgh, 23-year-old Kaila Rae Rose Sloan was taken into custody on Sunday, January 19, and lodged in the Venango County Jail on her escape charges and DOC (Department of Corrections) detainer.

Sloan left the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center on January 13 without prior permission, according to authorities.

She was serving time at the corrections center for Possession with Intent to Deliver.

PSP had issued a warrant for Sloan on Escape charges on January 14.

