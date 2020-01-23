 

Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 22 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Brockway 46, DuBois Central Catholic 36

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 49

NTL

Port Allegany 56, Austin 35
Coudersport 81, Oswayo Valley 51
Smethport 47, Galeton 13
Otto-Eldred 63, Northern Potter 61

NON-CONFERENCE

Keystone 74, Venango Catholic 21
Moniteau 62, Forest Area 47
Clarion-Limestone 76, Karns City 69, overtime
Cameron County 44, St. Marys 39
North Clarion 66, Redbank Valley 44
Philipsburg-Osceola 66, Curwensville 30
A-C Valley 68, Clarion 56

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 51, Brookville 35
Elk County Catholic 61, Bradford 48

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Huntingdon 37, Clearfield 31

NON-CONFERENCE

Jamestown (Pa.) 32, Venango Catholic 29
Rocky Grove 34, Sheffield 30


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

