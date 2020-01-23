Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 22 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Brockway 46, DuBois Central Catholic 36

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 49

NTL

Port Allegany 56, Austin 35

Coudersport 81, Oswayo Valley 51

Smethport 47, Galeton 13

Otto-Eldred 63, Northern Potter 61

NON-CONFERENCE

Keystone 74, Venango Catholic 21

Moniteau 62, Forest Area 47

Clarion-Limestone 76, Karns City 69, overtime

Cameron County 44, St. Marys 39

North Clarion 66, Redbank Valley 44

Philipsburg-Osceola 66, Curwensville 30

A-C Valley 68, Clarion 56

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 51, Brookville 35

Elk County Catholic 61, Bradford 48

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Huntingdon 37, Clearfield 31

NON-CONFERENCE

Jamestown (Pa.) 32, Venango Catholic 29

Rocky Grove 34, Sheffield 30

