Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 22 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Brockway 46, DuBois Central Catholic 36
D9 LEAGUE
Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 49
NTL
Port Allegany 56, Austin 35
Coudersport 81, Oswayo Valley 51
Smethport 47, Galeton 13
Otto-Eldred 63, Northern Potter 61
NON-CONFERENCE
Keystone 74, Venango Catholic 21
Moniteau 62, Forest Area 47
Clarion-Limestone 76, Karns City 69, overtime
Cameron County 44, St. Marys 39
North Clarion 66, Redbank Valley 44
Philipsburg-Osceola 66, Curwensville 30
A-C Valley 68, Clarion 56
GIRLS
D9 LEAGUE
DuBois 51, Brookville 35
Elk County Catholic 61, Bradford 48
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Huntingdon 37, Clearfield 31
NON-CONFERENCE
Jamestown (Pa.) 32, Venango Catholic 29
Rocky Grove 34, Sheffield 30
