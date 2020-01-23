Western Pa. Gas Prices Drop, Clarion County Average Is $2.91 per Gallon

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – It costs less to fill up your gas tank this week. According to the AAA Auto Club, the statewide average cost of a gallon fell by six cents in the past week.

According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, this week’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Pennsylvania is $2.83, last week it was $2.89. A year ago, motorists were paying $2.45.

Countywide, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Clarion County is $2.91.

In Jefferson County, the current average is $2.84.

In Venango County drivers, are paying $2.94.

Here’s the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas, according to the AAA:

$2.950 Clarion

$2.799 Brookville

$2.802 DuBois

$2.94 Oil City

$2.93 Franklin

$2.97 Cranberry

$2.95 Tionesta

$2.961 Kittanning

$2.683 Altoona

$2.871 Beaver

$2.930 Bradford

$2.829 Butler

$2.923 Erie

$2.885 Indiana

$2.940 Meadville

“Motorists across the country are paying less to fill-up as U.S. gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, we see cheaper gas prices this time of year as motorists generally drive less.”

Gasoline stocks have been steadily building since mid-November, during which time regional refinery utilization has mostly held above 67%, paving the way for cheaper gas prices for the region.

Crude prices fell last week after new data showed that China’s economy, the world’s second-largest, grew by 6.1% in 2019. It is the country’s slowest expansion in 29 years. The slower-than-expected growth rate has increased market concerns that global crude demand may decline this year. If those concerns continue into this week, crude prices could decrease again.

