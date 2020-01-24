A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers before 3pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 35. Southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain showers likely before 9am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9am and 10am, then rain showers likely after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Snow showers before 2pm, then rain and snow showers likely. High near 36. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.